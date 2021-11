Move over blink of an eye, the snap of a finger is the fastest human motion Researchers have determined that one of the fastest motions the human body can generate is a simple snap of the fingers.

Science Move over blink of an eye, the snap of a finger is the fastest human motion Move over blink of an eye, the snap of a finger is the fastest human motion Audio will be available later today. Researchers have determined that one of the fastest motions the human body can generate is a simple snap of the fingers. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor