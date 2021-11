Iran and U.S. are trying to renegotiate nuclear deal Scott Simon speaks to Vali Nasr, professor of International Affairs and Middle East Studies at the Johns Hopkins University, about the latest moves to save the nuclear deal with Iran.

Asia Iran and U.S. are trying to renegotiate nuclear deal Iran and U.S. are trying to renegotiate nuclear deal Listen · 5:27 5:27 Scott Simon speaks to Vali Nasr, professor of International Affairs and Middle East Studies at the Johns Hopkins University, about the latest moves to save the nuclear deal with Iran. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor