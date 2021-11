'The Power of the Dog' is Jane Campion's first film in 12 years Scott Simon speaks with writer-director Jane Campion about her latest film, "The Power of the Dog."

Movie Interviews 'The Power of the Dog' is Jane Campion's first film in 12 years 'The Power of the Dog' is Jane Campion's first film in 12 years Listen · 8:45 8:45 Scott Simon speaks with writer-director Jane Campion about her latest film, "The Power of the Dog." NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor