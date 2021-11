U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wraps up his Africa tour U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wraps up his Africa tour in Senegal at a very tense time in the region. There's a civil war in Ethiopia and military coup in Sudan.

Africa U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wraps up his Africa tour U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wraps up his Africa tour Listen · 3:38 3:38 U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wraps up his Africa tour in Senegal at a very tense time in the region. There's a civil war in Ethiopia and military coup in Sudan. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor