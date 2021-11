Saturday sports: Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai disappears Scott Simon speaks with Howard Bryant of Meadowlark Media about the case of Peng Shuai, the Chinese tennis star who disappeared after accusing a former vice premier of China of sexual assault.

Saturday sports: Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai disappears

Scott Simon speaks with Howard Bryant of Meadowlark Media about the case of Peng Shuai, the Chinese tennis star who disappeared after accusing a former vice premier of China of sexual assault.