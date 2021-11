Georgia voters say no to building one of the world's largest chicken-shaped topiary The city of Fitzgerald, Georgia, planned to construct a giant, chicken-shaped topiary that would be one of the largest in the world. But in a recent election, voters let their displeasure be known.

