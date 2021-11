#2155: Shake Rattle and Roll : The Best of Car Talk As the boys near the date for their '3rd Annual Car Talk Sock Hop' Tamsen calls in from California with a VW Superbeetle that Shakes, Rattles and Rolls down the highway. Robin has a rotten exhaust, Debbie's Peugeot won't go, and Kirk wonders if the $19 alignments he's been getting regularly will eventually solve his Dodge's habit of heading for the ditch. All this and a new puzzler on today's show!

The Best of Car Talk #2155: Shake Rattle and Roll #2155: Shake Rattle and Roll Listen · 35:36 35:36 As the boys near the date for their '3rd Annual Car Talk Sock Hop' Tamsen calls in from California with a VW Superbeetle that Shakes, Rattles and Rolls down the highway. Robin has a rotten exhaust, Debbie's Peugeot won't go, and Kirk wonders if the $19 alignments he's been getting regularly will eventually solve his Dodge's habit of heading for the ditch. All this and a new puzzler on today's show!