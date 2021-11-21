#2156: Son of Oinga Boinga Boinga : The Best of Car Talk On a recent show, the boys had to figure out what could possibly be the source of a car noise that went 'Oinga, Boinga, Boinga'. No sooner do listeners leap to their aid with the answer than they are then confronted once again with an odd and perplexing car noise courteousy of Karen fr CO. They also help Dayton fr AZ and Matt fr AL realize that speedometers and temperature gauges are helpful but hardly necessary auto accoutrements

