Europe Migrants are freezing to death at Belarus-Poland border Migrants are freezing to death at Belarus-Poland border Listen · 4:53 4:53 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Wojtek Wilk, of the Polish Center for International Aid, about his organization's efforts to help migrants crossing the Belarus border into Poland.