Morning news brief Five people died after a driver sped through a Wisconsin parade. Closing arguments are set in the trial of three white men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery. COVID-19 case are climbing again.

Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 10:53 10:53 Five people died after a driver sped through a Wisconsin parade. Closing arguments are set in the trial of three white men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery. COVID-19 case are climbing again. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor