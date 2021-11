How to celebrate Thanksgiving safely — while still in the grips of the pandemic Millions of Americans are planning to travel this week and gather inside for Thanksgiving. At the same time, COVID-19 cases are rebounding. We have tips for keeping COVID out while inviting guests in.

Health How to celebrate Thanksgiving safely — while still in the grips of the pandemic How to celebrate Thanksgiving safely — while still in the grips of the pandemic Listen · 5:11 5:11 Millions of Americans are planning to travel this week and gather inside for Thanksgiving. At the same time, COVID-19 cases are rebounding. We have tips for keeping COVID out while inviting guests in. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor