For the first time, a Black Santa will greet kids at U.S. Disney parks The jolly old elf has been spotted in Florida's Disney World and California's Disneyland. A spokesperson said Disney wanted Santa to represent the diversity of the parks' surrounding communities.

Business For the first time, a Black Santa will greet kids at U.S. Disney parks For the first time, a Black Santa will greet kids at U.S. Disney parks Listen · 0:28 0:28 The jolly old elf has been spotted in Florida's Disney World and California's Disneyland. A spokesperson said Disney wanted Santa to represent the diversity of the parks' surrounding communities. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor