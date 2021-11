Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai tells Olympic officials that she's safe Questions persist over the well-being of Peng who hadn't been seen publicly after accusing a senior Communist Party leader of sexual assault. A video and photos showed her in public over the weekend.

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai tells Olympic officials that she's safe Questions persist over the well-being of Peng who hadn't been seen publicly after accusing a senior Communist Party leader of sexual assault. A video and photos showed her in public over the weekend.