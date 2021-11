Spotify removes button that reshuffled songs on an album's track list When listening to albums on Spotify, there was a shuffle button to mix up the order. Adele wanted that changed. She said, "All I ask is for the app to play songs in the order chosen by the artist."

Music News Spotify removes button that reshuffled songs on an album's track list Spotify removes button that reshuffled songs on an album's track list Listen · 0:28 0:28 When listening to albums on Spotify, there was a shuffle button to mix up the order. Adele wanted that changed. She said, "All I ask is for the app to play songs in the order chosen by the artist." NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor