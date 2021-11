Robert Plant and Allison Krauss are back with 'Raise the Roof' In 2007, legendary Led Zepplin frontman Robert Plant and Allison Krauss, a star of bluegrass and Americana music, released their first album: Raising Sand. Their new album is called: Raise the Roof.

Music News Robert Plant and Allison Krauss are back with 'Raise the Roof'