Molecular Gastrivia : Ask Me Another Rev up those fryers, it's the Ask Me Another Food Show! The Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain (Nadiya's Time to Eat, Nadiya Bakes) dishes about baking for the Queen and digs up the truth in a game about plant family trees. Plus, James Beard Award-winning chef Gabrielle Hamilton (Blood, Bones and Butter, Prune) & Top Chef alum and National Arts Club head chef Ashley Merriman play a saucy music parody game, and Food Network hosts and judges Carla Hall (​​Carla and the Christmas Cornbread, Best Baker in America) & Nancy Fuller (Farmhouse Rules) are visited by a quizzical honey bee.

Ask Me Another Molecular Gastrivia Molecular Gastrivia 49:39 Rev up those fryers, it's the Ask Me Another Food Show! The Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain (Nadiya's Time to Eat, Nadiya Bakes) dishes about baking for the Queen and digs up the truth in a game about plant family trees. Plus, James Beard Award-winning chef Gabrielle Hamilton (Blood, Bones and Butter, Prune) & Top Chef alum and National Arts Club head chef Ashley Merriman play a saucy music parody game, and Food Network hosts and judges Carla Hall (​​Carla and the Christmas Cornbread, Best Baker in America) & Nancy Fuller (Farmhouse Rules) are visited by a quizzical honey bee. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor