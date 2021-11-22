Accessibility links
Planet Money answers listener questions on cat food, "free" shipping, and more. : Planet Money It's listener question time. We've got answers about "free" shipping, full employment, when a raise isn't a raise, Taylor Swift, crypto seizures and our very own Micro-Face comic. | Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here.

Planet Money

You asked for real raises, free shipping, and a special delivery

Listen · 28:20
  • Download
Enlarge this image

(Photo credit should read ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo credit should read ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

You ask, we answer. The Planet Money team goes to great-ish lengths to answer questions about:

  • A particular cat food shortage
  • The illusion of "free" shipping
  • Taylor Swift
  • Full employment and a paradox for the Federal Reserve
  • Government crypto seizures 
  • Our much anticipated Micro-Face comic book 

Speaking of, you can listen to our entire Micro-Face series here and buy the comic book here!

Music: "Sylvan Waltz" and "We Don't Care" and "Got Flow" and "22 (Taylor's Version)" and "Street Groove" and "Don't Look Down" and "Pick It Up"

