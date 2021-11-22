You asked for real raises, free shipping, and a special delivery

You ask, we answer. The Planet Money team goes to great-ish lengths to answer questions about:

A particular cat food shortage

The illusion of "free" shipping

Taylor Swift

Full employment and a paradox for the Federal Reserve

Government crypto seizures

Our much anticipated Micro-Face comic book

Speaking of, you can listen to our entire Micro-Face series here and buy the comic book here!

Music: "Sylvan Waltz" and "We Don't Care" and "Got Flow" and "22 (Taylor's Version)" and "Street Groove" and "Don't Look Down" and "Pick It Up"

