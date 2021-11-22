You asked for real raises, free shipping, and a special delivery
You ask, we answer. The Planet Money team goes to great-ish lengths to answer questions about:
- A particular cat food shortage
- The illusion of "free" shipping
- Taylor Swift
- Full employment and a paradox for the Federal Reserve
- Government crypto seizures
- Our much anticipated Micro-Face comic book
Speaking of, you can listen to our entire Micro-Face series here and buy the comic book here!
