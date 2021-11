What we know about the Waukesha Christmas parade incident Authorities in Waukesha, Wis., are still trying to understand why a driver of an SUV crashed through a Christmas parade killing at least five people and injuring 40 others.

National What we know about the Waukesha Christmas parade incident What we know about the Waukesha Christmas parade incident Listen · 4:19 4:19 Authorities in Waukesha, Wis., are still trying to understand why a driver of an SUV crashed through a Christmas parade killing at least five people and injuring 40 others. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor