Obituaries Remembering the compassionate Lynne Balla, who died of COVID Remembering the compassionate Lynne Balla, who died of COVID Listen · 2:18 2:18 More than 700,000 people in the U.S. have died of COVID-19. One of them was Lynne Balla, a nurse and mother of three, died due to COVID-related complications at age 75.