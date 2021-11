Pass the Plate, Pass the Mic : StoryCorps In this episode, we're encouraging people all across the country to record a conversation with a loved one or someone they admire over Thanksgiving weekend. By featuring several intergenerational conversations, we hope to show just how easy it can be to do this, whether you're across the table or across the country.

StoryCorps Pass the Plate, Pass the Mic Pass the Plate, Pass the Mic Listen · 16:09 16:09 In this episode, we're encouraging people all across the country to record a conversation with a loved one or someone they admire over Thanksgiving weekend. By featuring several intergenerational conversations, we hope to show just how easy it can be to do this, whether you're across the table or across the country.