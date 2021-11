Trans student golfer is suing Tennessee for the right to play his sport In 10 states, it's illegal for transgender students to compete on teams that align with their gender. A Tennessee freshman is suing over the law that bans him from playing on the boys' golf team.

Law Trans student golfer is suing Tennessee for the right to play his sport Trans student golfer is suing Tennessee for the right to play his sport Audio will be available later today. In 10 states, it's illegal for transgender students to compete on teams that align with their gender. A Tennessee freshman is suing over the law that bans him from playing on the boys' golf team. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor