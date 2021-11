Despite the holiday crunch, Beanie Babies should be in the hands of customers Ty Warner, owner of the Beanie Baby brand, had trouble getting his miniature stuffed animals from Chinese factories. He booked more than 150 flights to airlift his product to his Illinois warehouse.

