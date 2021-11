The trial of 3 white men charged with murdering a Blackjogger is nearing an end The prosecution will deliver its rebuttal Tuesday in the case of three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man. NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks to law professor Ayesha Bell Hardaway.

Law The trial of 3 white men charged with murdering a Blackjogger is nearing an end The trial of 3 white men charged with murdering a Blackjogger is nearing an end Audio will be available later today. The prosecution will deliver its rebuttal Tuesday in the case of three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man. NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks to law professor Ayesha Bell Hardaway. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor