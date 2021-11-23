Live Episode! Tofurky: Seth Tibbott (2019)

Seth Tibbott may be the only founder in the world who grew his business while living in a barn, a teepee, and a treehouse. His off-the-grid lifestyle helped him save money as he started to sell tempeh, a protein made of fermented soybeans.

Throughout the 1980s he barely scraped by, but things took a turn in 1995, when he discovered a stuffed tofu roast made in Portland, Oregon. Knowing vegetarians had few options at Thanksgiving, Seth named the roast Tofurky and started selling it at co-ops in the Pacific Northwest.

Nearly 25 years later, Tofurky sells plant-based protein around the world, and has estimated sales of $40 million a year.

This show was recorded live at Revolution Hall in Portland, Oregon.

