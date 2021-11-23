Joe Pera of "Joe Pera Talks With You" The comedian talks about doing comedy at his own pace

Enlarge this image toggle caption Adult Swim Adult Swim

Joe Pera Talks with You is one of the quirkiest shows on television right now. It's funny in a way that sneaks up on you.

Comedian Joe Pera portrays a fictionalized version of himself. He's a soft-spoken, unassuming, kind person. Each episode involves Joe, a middle school choir teacher, guiding viewers through his life in the city of Marquette, Michigan.

He talks about iron. About breakfast. Tries to pick out a Christmas tree. Enjoys a song on the radio. The simple things in life.

But the show is far from monotonous. It's a sweet show with low stakes that will make you laugh and smile. It's quickly becoming one of our favorites here at Bullseye.

Joe Pera Talks With You is back for season three. We're revisiting our conversation with Joe from last year, from when he had just wrapped season two.

Joe Pera talked about doing comedy at his own pace, sleeping in a twin bed well into his twenties and why he enjoys casting non-actors in real locations. Plus, why he considers falling asleep to be a totally acceptable response to his performances.

Check out the latest season of Joe Pera Talks with You on Adult Swim or the Adult Swim app.

This interview originally aired in January of 2020.