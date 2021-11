Jury has begun to deliberate in the trial of 3 men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery The nearly all-white jury has begun deliberating the fate of Travis and Greg Michael and William 'Roddie' Bryan. They are accused of murdering Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery in 2020 near Brunswick, Ga.

National Jury has begun to deliberate in the trial of 3 men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery Jury has begun to deliberate in the trial of 3 men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery Listen · 4:25 4:25 The nearly all-white jury has begun deliberating the fate of Travis and Greg Michael and William 'Roddie' Bryan. They are accused of murdering Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery in 2020 near Brunswick, Ga.