People who think they have CTE are seeking treatment at a controversial brain clinic The brain disease CTE can only be diagnosed through autopsy. But there is a quiet population of everyday people afraid they have it — and they're turning to dubious treatments.

Health People who think they have CTE are seeking treatment at a controversial brain clinic People who think they have CTE are seeking treatment at a controversial brain clinic Listen · 11:57 11:57 The brain disease CTE can only be diagnosed through autopsy. But there is a quiet population of everyday people afraid they have it — and they're turning to dubious treatments. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor