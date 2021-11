Jack Dowling left a mark on his art and LGBTQ communities before he died of COVID-19 Jack Dowling was a painter, writer and dear friend. He died from COVID-19 in Feb. 4, 2021, as one of the hundreds of thousands of victims of the virus.

