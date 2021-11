Man charged for Waukesha parade crash made 1st court appearance Five people died during the Waukesha Christmas parade vehicle crash. They ranged in age from 52 to 81. Several of the victims were a part of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies.

National Man charged for Waukesha parade crash made 1st court appearance Man charged for Waukesha parade crash made 1st court appearance Audio will be available later today. Five people died during the Waukesha Christmas parade vehicle crash. They ranged in age from 52 to 81. Several of the victims were a part of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor