2 little-known automotive startups are leading the race to become the next Tesla Many car companies are racing to be the next Tesla. Right now, two startups are leading the pack. Rivian and Lucid are each worth more than Ford, though they've only made a few hundred vehicles.

Business 2 little-known automotive startups are leading the race to become the next Tesla 2 little-known automotive startups are leading the race to become the next Tesla Audio will be available later today. Many car companies are racing to be the next Tesla. Right now, two startups are leading the pack. Rivian and Lucid are each worth more than Ford, though they've only made a few hundred vehicles. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor