This week's episode of The Thistle & Shamrock features Simon Mayer and Hilary James, The Gothard Sisters, and Chris Newman.
The Thistle & Shamrock: Windfall, flat-picking with Chris Newman and more

The Thistle & Shamrock: Windfall, flat-picking with Chris Newman and more

British guitarist Chris Newman is featured in this week's episode.

Courtesy of the artist

British guitarist Chris Newman is featured in this week's episode.

Courtesy of the artist

While the creative industries, like everything else, have been subjected to upheaval by the global pandemic, it is reassuring to know that musicians' creative sparks continue to burn brightly. Fiona Ritchie explores new music that's been coming out, with Simon Mayer and Hilary James, The Gothard Sisters, and Chris Newman's Breaking Bach - Flat Picking the Partitas.

