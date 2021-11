Russian officials move closer to shutting down a major human rights group Russian prosecutors are seeking court action to shut down the country's oldest human rights group. They accuse the group known as Memorial of being a foreign agent.

Russian officials move closer to shutting down a major human rights group Listen · 3:52 Russian prosecutors are seeking court action to shut down the country's oldest human rights group. They accuse the group known as Memorial of being a foreign agent.