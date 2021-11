Air travelers are breaking pandemic-era records this Thanksgiving NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Washington Post transportation reporter Ian Duncan about what air travelers should expect. The airlines and TSA say they're ready, but unions are skeptical.

