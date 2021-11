The migration themes in the 19th century short story 'Kabuliwala' resonate today Generations of Indian schoolkids have read Kabuliwala — the tale of an Afghan migrant in India. The story remains timely today with mistreatment of migrants, especially Muslims, on the rise.

Asia The migration themes in the 19th century short story 'Kabuliwala' resonate today The migration themes in the 19th century short story 'Kabuliwala' resonate today Listen · 7:02 7:02 Generations of Indian schoolkids have read Kabuliwala — the tale of an Afghan migrant in India. The story remains timely today with mistreatment of migrants, especially Muslims, on the rise. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor