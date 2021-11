This year's Thanksgiving dinner will have a slimming effect on your wallet Inflation is impacting the cost of Thanksgiving dinner. According to the American Farm Bureau Federation's 36th annual survey, the cost of the holiday dinner has gone up by 14%.

