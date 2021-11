Starting in 2022, most of the items at Dollar Tree will cost $1.25 Dollar Tree made the announcement of the price hike Tuesday. The company says the increase will allow it to offer a wider variety of products.

Starting in 2022, most of the items at Dollar Tree will cost $1.25 Dollar Tree made the announcement of the price hike Tuesday. The company says the increase will allow it to offer a wider variety of products.