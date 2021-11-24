Accessibility links
The Pandemic Saw A Spike In Traffic Deaths. What's Being Done To Stop It? : 1A When cities shut down at the start of the pandemic, streets were emptier. There was more speeding, more drinking and driving, and less seatbelt-wearing. Deaths and serious injuries spiked for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians alike.

And it didn't stop once cities reopened. The first half of 2021 had the largest six-month jump in traffic fatalities on record. City leaders and advocates hope the infrastructure bill will help strengthen safety policies.

What's causing this spike in traffic deaths and what's being done to stop it?

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.

1A

The Pandemic Saw A Spike In Traffic Deaths. What's Being Done To Stop It?

The Pandemic Saw A Spike In Traffic Deaths. What's Being Done To Stop It?

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1058838930/1059025362" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

A cyclist rides with morning traffic on the Lower East Side in New York City. Drew Angerer/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A cyclist rides with morning traffic on the Lower East Side in New York City.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

When cities shut down at the start of the pandemic, streets were emptier. There was more speeding, more drinking and driving, and less seatbelt-wearing. Deaths and serious injuries spiked for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians alike.

And it didn't stop once cities reopened. The first half of 2021 had the largest six-month jump in traffic fatalities on record. City leaders and advocates hope the infrastructure bill will help strengthen safety policies.

What's causing this spike in traffic deaths and what's being done to stop it?

Laura Bliss, Calvin Gladney, Lewis Leff, and Jonathan Adkins join us for the conversation.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.