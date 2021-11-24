Accessibility links
Food, Traditions, and Turkey Day: Old and New : 1A Last year, many families across the U.S. chose to stay home and go without their Thanksgiving and other holiday traditions to limit the spread of coronavirus. But for some, a minimal holiday season brought new traditions and menus, such as hosting a 'Friendsgiving' or celebrating solo.

What can you do to make the holiday season extra special this year – both on and off the table? And what are some easy, but delicious recipes for those who may be hosting for the first time?

Our panel of cooking and hosting experts answer those questions and more.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.

1A

Food, Traditions, and Turkey Day: Old and New

Food, Traditions, and Turkey Day: Old and New

Listen · 32:45
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1058842492/1059104106" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

How will this year's pandemic holiday season look? Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

How will this year's pandemic holiday season look?

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Last year, many families across the U.S. chose to stay home and go without their Thanksgiving and other holiday traditions to limit the spread of coronavirus. But for some, a minimal holiday season brought new traditions and menus, such as hosting a 'Friendsgiving' or celebrating solo.

What can you do to make the holiday season extra special this year – both on and off the table? And what are some easy, but delicious recipes for those who may be hosting for the first time?

Melissa Clark, Stephen Satterfield, and Carolyn Phillips join us for the conversation.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.