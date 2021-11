3 white men have been found guilty of murdering Ahmaud Arbery A Georgia jury determined three white men are guilty of murder Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black jogger. The nearly all-white panel was not swayed by arguments that y was killed in self-defense.

National 3 white men have been found guilty of murdering Ahmaud Arbery 3 white men have been found guilty of murdering Ahmaud Arbery Listen · 4:33 4:33 A Georgia jury determined three white men are guilty of murder Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black jogger. The nearly all-white panel was not swayed by arguments that y was killed in self-defense. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor