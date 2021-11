Western U.S. monarch butterfly population is doing better than expected In recent years, monarch butterflies have all but disappeared from their annual Pacific Coast migration. But there are promising signs the population could stage a comeback.

Animals Western U.S. monarch butterfly population is doing better than expected Listen · 3:10