'The Humans,' 'House of Gucci' abound with family squabbling in time for the holidays Familial squabbles fuel two films opening Thanksgiving weekend: House of Gucci, about a family famous for fashion, and The Humans, a pulitzer-winning look at a clan gathering for the holidays.

Review Movie Reviews 'The Humans,' 'House of Gucci' abound with family squabbling in time for the holidays 'The Humans,' 'House of Gucci' abound with family squabbling in time for the holidays Audio will be available later today. Familial squabbles fuel two films opening Thanksgiving weekend: House of Gucci, about a family famous for fashion, and The Humans, a pulitzer-winning look at a clan gathering for the holidays. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor