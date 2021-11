Lin Manuel Miranda and Disney filmmakers traveled Colombia to prepare for 'Encanto' Lin Manual Miranda, who wrote songs for the Disney's new movie Encanto, traveled to Colombia with crew members to learn about the country's history. Encanto celebrates the country's culture.

Movies Lin Manuel Miranda and Disney filmmakers traveled Colombia to prepare for 'Encanto' Lin Manuel Miranda and Disney filmmakers traveled Colombia to prepare for 'Encanto' Audio will be available later today. Lin Manual Miranda, who wrote songs for the Disney's new movie Encanto, traveled to Colombia with crew members to learn about the country's history. Encanto celebrates the country's culture. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor