As food prices rise, non-profits try to keep serving clients NPR's Ari Shapiro checks in with Brooke Neubauer, who owns a non-profit in Las Vegas, Nev., about how the community she serves is holding up as food prices surge.

Economy As food prices rise, non-profits try to keep serving clients As food prices rise, non-profits try to keep serving clients Listen · 6:04 6:04 NPR's Ari Shapiro checks in with Brooke Neubauer, who owns a non-profit in Las Vegas, Nev., about how the community she serves is holding up as food prices surge. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor