Why Sen. Rubio is stalling Biden's pick for ambassador to China Florida's Republican Sen. Marco Rubio has placed a hold on President Biden's pick to be the U.S. ambassador to China. Here's what means for U.S. diplomacy.

Politics Why Sen. Rubio is stalling Biden's pick for ambassador to China Why Sen. Rubio is stalling Biden's pick for ambassador to China Listen · 2:23 2:23 Florida's Republican Sen. Marco Rubio has placed a hold on President Biden's pick to be the U.S. ambassador to China. Here's what means for U.S. diplomacy. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor