Quebec Maple Syrup Producers to tap into maple syrup reserves after poor harvest

Due to a poor spring harvest, the Quebec Maple Syrup Producers announced they'd be tapping into nearly 50 million pounds of its maple syrup strategic reserves in order to keep up with the demand.

Before going on Thanksgiving holiday, President Biden announced he will release 50 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves to address a big concern on Americans' minds.

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: High gas prices.

Well, just over the border, a powerful industry group has tapped the strategic reserves of a different kind of liquid gold.

HELENE NORMANDIN: That's why the reserve is made - to never miss maple syrup. And we won't miss maple syrup.

SHAPIRO: That's right - maple syrup. The Canadian group Quebec Maple Syrup Producers will release 50 million pounds of reserves. Here's spokeswoman Helene Normandin again.

NORMANDIN: We will have take about half of all the inventory.

CORNISH: Quebec makes nearly 70% of the world's maple syrup. The U.S. is actually the biggest client for the sweet stuff. Now, since this past spring was shorter and warmer, producers couldn't harvest enough to keep up with demand.

SHAPIRO: Normandin says only Mother Nature can decide how next season goes. But just in case, the organization plans to add 7 million taps to maple trees.

CORNISH: So go ahead - glaze that turkey with Canadian liquid gold this holiday weekend.

