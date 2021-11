Quebec Maple Syrup Producers to tap into maple syrup reserves after poor harvest Due to a poor spring harvest, the Quebec Maple Syrup Producers announced they'd be tapping into nearly 50 million pounds of its maple syrup strategic reserves in order to keep up with the demand.

