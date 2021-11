Wisconsin Christmas parade case raises questions around bail Detractors to bail reform and early release are using the case of Darrell Brooks as a warning. Brooks, accused of driving into a Wisconsin Christmas parade, received low bail for a previous charge.

Law Wisconsin Christmas parade case raises questions around bail Wisconsin Christmas parade case raises questions around bail Listen · 3:52 3:52 Detractors to bail reform and early release are using the case of Darrell Brooks as a warning. Brooks, accused of driving into a Wisconsin Christmas parade, received low bail for a previous charge. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor