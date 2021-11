Ahmaud's father Marcus Arbery and family attorney Ben Crump talk about trial outcome NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Marcus Arbery, the father of Ahmaud Arbery, and attorney Ben Crump about the guilty verdicts reached in the trial over the killing of Ahmaud.

National Ahmaud's father Marcus Arbery and family attorney Ben Crump talk about trial outcome NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Marcus Arbery, the father of Ahmaud Arbery, and attorney Ben Crump about the guilty verdicts reached in the trial over the killing of Ahmaud. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor