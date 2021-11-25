Florida family fined for putting Christmas decorations up too early.

Christmas creep isn't allowed here. The family said they didn't know it was against the homeowner's association rules.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin.

Sure, it's Thanksgiving, but some of you out there can't contain your Christmas spirit. I've seen the evidence - Christmas lights on houses and Santa decorations in front yards already. One Florida family is paying the price, though, for their early holiday cheer. They've been fined by their homeowner's association. The family said they had no idea it was against the rules to put lights up before Thanksgiving. I don't want to take sides here, but can't we just call them turkey lights?

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.