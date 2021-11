Florida family fined for putting Christmas decorations up too early. Christmas creep isn't allowed here. The family said they didn't know it was against the homeowner's association rules.

Christmas creep isn't allowed here. The family said they didn't know it was against the homeowner's association rules.